According to a witness, identified as Eric Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to Adom News, the baby was immediately sent to Assin Praso Presbyterian Clinic for medical attention.

“We heard the news around 4:00am that a baby has been found in a gutter around the Assin Praso Zongo Mosque and it might be difficult for us to trace the mother because it is not a fresh baby but we are just hoping we can come across any relative,” he said.

Meanwhile, the youth and opinion leaders of Assin Praso are set to initiate a house-to-house search and identification exercise to fish out the suspect who will be made to face the law.

