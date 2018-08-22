news

A woman from Kabwe region of Zambia reportedly abandoned her adorable baby girl in a nearby bush with a note, claiming that throwing the child away was her last option.

The baby was discovered by a good Samaritan and pictures of her have gone viral online, with some social media users offering to adopt her.

In a heartbreaking note reportedly left behind by the unknown mother, she said: “I have reached a point where I have to abandon my daughter. I have not received any support from the father or family. I am a poor person and I hope a good Samaritan will adop her. Her name is Purity.God bless you.”

See more photos below: