The baby was discovered by a good Samaritan and pictures of her have gone viral online, with some social media users offering to adopt her.
The baby was discovered by a good Samaritan and pictures of her have gone viral online, with some social media users offering to adopt her.
In a heartbreaking note reportedly left behind by the unknown mother, she said: “I have reached a point where I have to abandon my daughter. I have not received any support from the father or family. I am a poor person and I hope a good Samaritan will adop her. Her name is Purity.God bless you.”
READ MORE: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day