Trophy drought: A cow must be sacrificed to reverse the bad luck on Black Stars – Prophet

Prophet Isaac Appiah aka Ogya Nyame Amansie, the founder and leader of Kumasi-based Shining Grace Chapel, has said the senior national team of Ghana, Black Stars need a "serious spiritual direction from a powerful man of God" to end its 40-years AFCON drought.

Dede Ayew with Jordan Ayew

According to him, the team needs spiritual backing before it could win a trophy in Africa.

Following the poor performance of the national team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, the man of God said "This AFCON, Black Stars need serious spiritual direction from a powerful man of God. And the direction will require a huge cow to reverse the bad luck. If they fail to do that, even in the group stages they will struggle to progress."

Prophet Isaac Appiah Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars has been eliminated in the group stage after Milovan Rajevac's side suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The defeat condemns the Black Stars to an exit in the group stages of the AFCON for the first time since 2006.

