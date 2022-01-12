RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Truck left hanging on mountain in China for 3 days after driver tried to reverse (video)

A truck that fell off a narrow road in china was left hanging over the edge of a mountain in China for three days.

According to a report by the BBC, two occupants of the vehicle’s cabin managed to escape.

The incident took place at Changzhi, in Shanxi province.

The report said that the driver tried to reverse on a mountain road in China when the incident happened.

“Two diggers attempted to pull the vehicle to safety.

"After three days, it was eventually hauled back onto the narrow road,” reports the BBC.

Watch a video of the incident below:

