A video of the incident circulating online shows Courtney Kube seated and looking professional as she broadcast the Turkey-Syria chaos, but Ryan, a twin, is also seen touching his mum to get her attention.

Although she tried to remain focus on the broadcast, Courtney who covers national security for the network could no longer bear the disruption when her toddler tickled her by rubbing his hand on her breast.

“Excuse me, my kids are here… live television,” she said while giggling before the producer was smart enough to cover up the scene with a map of Syria and Turkey.

She later explained that she had no option but to carry her little son to work, saying “breaking news in Syria didn’t line up with preschool drop-off”.

Watch the hilarious video below: