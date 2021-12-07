Two hippos test positive for COVID-19

The hippos, known as Imani, aged 14, and Hermien, 41, have no symptoms apart from runny noses, but the zoo said they had been put in quarantine as a precaution.
Two hippopotamus at Antwerp zoo in Belgium have tested positive for COVID-19.
Reports by Guardian.com stated that the virus is thought to have jumped from an animal to a human, and it is proved to have passed from humans to animals.
It said the staff of the zoo is investigating the causes of the outbreak and has also taken extraordinary measures to safeguard the health of its guests, staff, and animals.
The infections at Antwerp Zoo are not the first time that zoo animals have tested positive during the pandemic, but most cases are thought to have been among cats and monkeys.
