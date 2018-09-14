Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransom


Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransom

Chukwudi Chukwu and Bethel allegedly picked the body of the old woman from Ikeduru LGA and demanded N5m as the only condition on which they would release the corpse.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransom play

The Imo State Police Command in Nigeria have reportedly arrested two men who stole the corpse of a 90-year-old woman from a mortuary and demanded ransom from the family.

Chukwudi Chukwu and Bethel allegedly picked the body of the old woman from Ikeduru LGA and demanded N5m as the only condition on which they would release the corpse.

Apparently, the corpse was deposited at the Jesus Hospital’s Mortuary located at Akabor, Ikeduru.

It is not clear how the suspects made their way into the morgue and made away with the dead body and how long it stayed in their custody before they got arrested.

In a photo circulating online, the two men are seen lying in a car with the corpse in the middle.

READ ALSO: Corpse exhumed as it was heard screaming and banging the coffin 11 days after burial

It appears this is the latest modus operandi criminals are adopting to hold people to ransom and make money of them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Miraculous Video! White Ghanaian pastor turns totally black in church Miraculous Video! White Ghanaian pastor turns totally black in church
Unbelievable!!! “There is no job anywhere” – Cannabis seller educates police Unbelievable!!! “There is no job anywhere” – Cannabis seller educates police
Amazing!!! Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or arms Amazing!!! Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or arms
Interesting: Nigerian man climbs telecom mast, says “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office” Interesting Nigerian man climbs telecom mast, says “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office”
Video  : Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract
Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a baby Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a baby

Recommended Videos

Trouble!!! “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher Trouble!!! “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born
Isaac Owusu Bempah: I’m naturally fair; Poverty can make a fair person dark Isaac Owusu Bempah I’m naturally fair; Poverty can make a fair person dark



Top Articles

1 Video The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been bornbullet
2 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contractbullet
3 Incomprehensible! "I can’t live with a man who doesn't beat me up...bullet
4 Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a babybullet
5 Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when brought to...bullet
6 Mob Injustice Is this punishment too harsh for allegedly...bullet
7 Warning! If you don’t like to be assaulted by your husband,...bullet
8 Nabbed! 22-year-old mother of 5 has sex with boy, 14 in...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Heartbreaking Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month...bullet

Related Articles

Unbelievable!!! “There is no job anywhere” – Cannabis seller educates police
Amazing!!! Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or arms
Interesting Nigerian man climbs telecom mast, says “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office”
Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract
Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a baby
Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface
Embarrassing!!! Bragging MP vanishes into thin air without paying 30k hotel bill
Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Video The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born
Mob Injustice Is this punishment too harsh for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl?

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
3 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
4 Guinness World Record Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his...bullet
5 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging...bullet
6 Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second...bullet
7 Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought...bullet
8 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
9 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor...bullet
10 Trouble!!! “A woman who denies husband sex commits a...bullet

Filla

Bragging MP, Ben Momanyi vanishes into thin air without paying 30k hotel bill
Embarrassing!!! Bragging MP vanishes into thin air without paying 30k hotel bill
“A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Muslim preacher, Nassim Abdi
Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Angry employee sets boss’ certificates ablaze for refusing to increase his salary
Extreme! Angry employee sets boss’ certificates ablaze for refusing to increase his salary
10-man gang arrested for 'harvesting' and selling human penises
Unbelievable! 10-man gang arrested for 'harvesting' and selling human penises
X
Advertisement