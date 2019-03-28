Two pastors slaughter brother-in-law to death

According to the police, Chukwuka Stephen and Ejim Stephen used a machete to slaughter Peter Chukwuyem on February 5 this year, after he had brought them from their village in Delta State to Papa Ibafo in Ogun State to live with him.

The Ogun state police command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi is reported as saying that the two suspects who claimed to be pastors had been using the frontier of the deceased’s house for their church activities, but over time it became a nuisance for those in the neighbourhood.

The police boss said when the deceased who married the suspects’ sister asked them to cease making noise, they got offended and argument ensued, but little did he know his brothers-in-law were harbouring evil against him.

On that fateful day, the deceased had gone to his farm, and the accused trailed him to the farm and slaughtered him with a machete.

His worried wife who followed up to ascertain why he did not return home on time, met his lifeless body in the farm.

She then went to lodge a complaint with the police, and the account of the deceased’s daughters that they had seen the accused in their father’s farm earlier on that day led to their arrest.

During interrogation, they reportedly confessed to the act, saying he offended them by objecting to their church activities in front of his house.