The baby is in the paediatric unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children where it is being treated.

A man appeared in court earlier this week charged with rape and causing grievous bodily harm of a child, according to the BBC.

The baby was taken to hospital from the Annalong area of County Down.

Police said that a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with rape and GBH with intent.

The attack is under investigation by detectives from the Serious Crime Branch.

His name cannot be reported in order to protect the baby’s identity and he has been remanded in custody at Maghaberry prison.