The women swept 82 out of the 101 first-class awards on the day. The men collected the remaining 19.
UEW 26th graduation: 82 women out of 101 awarded first-class
How women swept 82 out of 101 first-class awards
Also, out of the 1001 second-class upper awards, 660 went to females while 341 went to males.
Again, of the 2,383 second-class lower division awards 1,583 females with 803 males while the third class division had 1,522 females and 989 males. There were 890 passes with 353 males and 538 females.
10,314 students graduated in total. They included 2,575 diplomates 6,887 first degrees while 852 graduated with master’s degrees and doctorate degrees over the five-day sessional congregation ceremonies.
The university graduated 9,462 diplomates and undergraduates.
They were made up of 3,684 males representing 38.93 per cent and 5,778 females representing 61.07 percent.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh