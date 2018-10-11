news

The government of the United Kingdom has appointed minister for suicide prevention, months after appointing the minister for loneliness.

With suicide reportedly being the leading cause of death in England, the UK governments seems to be focusing much attention on alleviating factors that compel people to take their own lives.

Reports say the menace has seen some level of decline recently, but about 4,500 people take their own lives each year in England, which makes it the leading cause of death for men under age 45, according to government research.

Prime Minister Theresa May, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of the health minister, Jackie Doyle-Price to the new role as part of events to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

READ ALSO: Lady runs 'mad' after allegedly sleeping with a married man

Jackie Doyle-Price is expected to lead government’s efforts aimed at reducing stigma associated with seeking mental healthcare, a situation that leads to people getting suicidal.

Mrs May is quoted as saying: “We can end the stigma that has forced too many to suffer in silence.

“We can prevent the tragedy of suicide taking too many lives. And we can give the mental well-being of our children the priority it so profoundly deserves.”