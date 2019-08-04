A final year student at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Nigeria has committed suicide over poor academic performance.

The English Studies student reportedly took 'sniper' (insecticide) upon learning that she might not graduate with her coursemates following an alleged poor performance in her final year exams last semester.

She was reportedly rushed to the University’s health centre and was later referred to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital where she reportedly died.

“From a copy of the academic records on the university portal it showed that she had five outstanding courses and special electives as carry over and was unable to write the final exams with her mates in the last semester,” a schoolmate said, according to the Nation newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, has confirmed the incident.

According to him, he learnt the deceased took sniper after falling into depression, an aftermath of an alleged poor academic performance.