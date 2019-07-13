Affectionately called Mama Gee, she was arrested in a joint police and Food And Drugs Board Authority (FDA) operation last Wednesday.

Her true identity has been revealed as Elizabeth Torgbor, who sells her products mainly on social media particularly on Instagram, where she has a huge following and patronage.

She was arrested over the sale of unlicensed libido boosters and love charms.

According to the FDA, the table mixtures Mama Gee has been selling are unlicensed even though she is claiming that the medicine produced in different varieties can charm men and enhance sexual activity.

According to Mama Gee, her medicines make the vaginas of ladies so ‘sweet’ that men are left with no option than to sheepishly shower them with anything at all they request from them without hesitation.

Mama Gee who also sells amulets in the form of beads that ladies are supposed to wear, explained that her products are made from herbs, some of which women must insert in their vaginas to make them sweeter than ever to any man who has sex with them.

The Mama Gee Empire in a post on Instagram gives a discount of up to 50 per cent for its products categorized into ‘Single’ and ‘More’.

Under the single product category, she gives discount to products such as Herb Mixture (3) – GH¢100, Herb Wash (3), GH¢50; Attraction Perfume, GH¢160; Attraction Soap, GH¢160; Favour Soap, GH¢160; Favour Oil, GH¢160; Paah Paah, GH¢100; Sweetener, GH¢50 and GH¢70; Tightener, GH¢50; and Oga Lie Low, GH¢100.

For the ‘More’ category, she gives discounts on Attraction Set, GH¢240; Selfish Love, GH¢240; Magajiya, GH¢160; Cash Out, GH¢200; Marry Me, GH¢120; Steam Herbs, GH¢50; Fire Man (3), GH¢100; Rev. Herbs, GH¢80; and Coconut Sweet, GH¢100.