Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza

Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza


Officials say the former Comerica Park worker, Jaylon Kerley, has been arrested and will be arraigned in Detroit, Michigan, on Monday.

  • Published:

This is the disgusting moment a pizza stand worker spat on a slice intended for a customer in a video that has gone viral.

Officials at the home of the Detroit Tigers believe the video was recorded on Friday, when the team hosted the Kansas City Royals.

Detroit Sportservice provides food services at Comerica Park baseball ballpark.

Detroit Sportservice said in a statement: “As soon as we became aware through social media of potential food tampering Friday night, we immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product.

“Food safety is our top priority and we will take any appropriate action necessary to protect our guests.”

The video was posted on Instagram by Nell May, alongside a lengthy rant aimed at the ballpark.

The post said: “I was sent home early today because I didn’t have on my Comerica Park shirt and they say I was at the bathroom for too long.

“So they yelled at me and told me to go home. But since they made me go home early I couldn’t wait until after the game to tell them an employee was spitting in customer pizzas!”

