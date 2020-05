In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 'Macho Man' is seen grabbing the 'Sugar Daddy' in a secluded place and warning him.

He forced the 'Sugar Daddy' to read out loud some of the romantic text messages he has been sending to his girlfriend.

Fearing for his life, the sugar daddy bolted but he was not fast enough. He was caught and chopped another set slaps from his rival.

Watch the video below to see what ensued