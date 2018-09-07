Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Video of actress getting squeezed by boyfriend hits IG


PDA Moment Raunchy video of actress getting squeezed by boyfriend hits IG

Negative comments have trailed a video showing an actress in a PDA moment with a boyfriend who grabbed her boobs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Raunchy video of actress getting squeezed by boyfriend hits IG play

A video clip of an actress being grabbed by her boobs has inspired negative comments on Instagram.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A woman thought to be an aspiring actress has been seen in a video which captured her boyfriend squeezing her breast while driving.

The clip has been shared many times on Instagram. It revealed the actress identified as Tero bobbing to a song.

She appeared excited as the boyfriend made to fondle her breasts.

ALSO READ: Female corps member turns internet on with wet nipples

Some Instagrammers think she is a porn star

Tero who has been described as a Nollywood wannabe has inspired comments suggesting the image of a porn star.

The video showing the boyfriend as he rubbed her boobs appears too shocking to many who observed on IG.

Raunchy video of actress getting squeezed by boyfriend hits IG play

Negative comments have trailed a video showing an actress in a PDA moment with a boyfriend who grabbed her boobs.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Video: Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear Video Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear
Video: Bicycle rider sleeps with 2 prostitutes, says he doesn’t have money Video Bicycle rider sleeps with 2 prostitutes, says he doesn’t have money
Photos: Pastor shot by assassins, none of the bullets penetrated him Photos Pastor shot by assassins, none of the bullets penetrated him
Hilarious!!! Man takes love potion to womanise, mistakenly charms mother in-law Hilarious!!! Man takes love potion to womanise, mistakenly charms mother in-law
Video: Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breast Video Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breast
Secret Video: Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported Secret Video Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported

Recommended Videos

Scary!!! Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear Scary!!! Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear
'New Technology': Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breast 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breast
Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend



Top Articles

1 Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
2 Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept withbullet
3 Video “You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white manbullet
4 Power Outage Police boss dies during marathon sex with side chick...bullet
5 Shameful!!! Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day...bullet
6 Hilarious! Uber driver forces bragging slay queen to buy fuel...bullet
7 Photos Pastor shot by assassins, none of the bullets...bullet
8 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
9 Good To Be Single? Scary photo of marriage requirements...bullet
10 Video Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breastbullet

Related Articles

Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group
Konji Murder School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sex
Infidelity Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager
Photos Couple pose nude for their maternity photoshoot 

Top Videos

1 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
2 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
3 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having...bullet
4 Unimaginable! Man finds snake in bedroom swallowing his wife’s...bullet
5 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt advises womenbullet
6 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging...bullet
7 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard...bullet
8 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
9 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor...bullet
10 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic...bullet

Filla

Expensive wedding cancelled after guests boycott attendance fee
Disappointment! Expensive wedding cancelled after guests boycott attendance fee
Green riches Pastor commands his followers to eat grass to get riches (Photos)
Kisumu Bishop charged with defiling three girls and infecting one with HIV
Will you Moo me? Man shocks girlfriend when he proposes using a cow