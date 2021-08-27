The video shows him addressing the workers who are seen applauding him for the good news while others appear to have either not heard him or believed him.
Video of Kwame Nkrumah promising each Ghanaian worker 1 house & 1 car emerges
A video believed to be 62-year-old from 1959 has emerged online and triggered reactions from Ghanaians as first President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is seen promising the country’s workers one house and a car each.
READ ALSO: 4 men gang-rape 13-year-old girl at Gomoa Adzintem, shoot & inflict cutlass wounds on her & father
With a contagious smile and laughter, Kwame Nkrumah ignited a lot of excitement when he jokingly said “I’m not sure you heard what I said” before repeating the message to the crowd which intensified the applause.
However, unfortunately, most of his plans did not materialize before his ouster from office through a military coup which was carried out by the National Liberation Council (NLC) on February 24, 1966 with the code name “Operation Cold Chop”.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh