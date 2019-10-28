The weird incident reportedly took place during a three-day church programme organised by a colleague pastor at Abruku Abruka.

Rev. Obofour, who was a guest preacher at the event, is said to have asked if anyone in the church possessed marijuana.

When a young man eventually stepped forward holding a box containing one roll of wee, the controversial pastor asked him to smoke it.

Rev. Obofour then gave the man a lighter to light the ‘wee’ and smoke it in front of the church.

He later asked the man to put out the marijuana so he could deliver him from any dementing spirits.

Watch the video of the incident below: