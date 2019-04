A video online shows how a smuggler was nabbed after his weed stash was discovered in a pair of locally made sandals he had on.

Custom officials apprehended a man after they suspected him to be carrying narcotics. Lo and behold, they found packets of weed in his sandals.

READ ALSO: Dying man names killer on video after being shot in the neck

The packages had been carefully arranged at the base of the locally made sandals serving as a cushion in place of foam. Watch the video below;