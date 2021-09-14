WASSCE: Ghanaian student who gave birth during exam returns to continue the paper

A tutor of the school confirmed the incident. He said the student went into labour around 10 am when she was writing the English Language paper and was assisted by one of the female students to deliver after which the mother and baby were sent to the Gushegu hospital for medical attention.

The tutor said this was the first time the school has recorded such an incident during the WASSCE.

He said the new mother returned to continue with the exams that ended around 11.30 am and has since returned to the hospital.