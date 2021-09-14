RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

WASSCE: Ghanaian student who gave birth during exam returns to continue the paper

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

A final year student of the Gushegu Senior High School (SHS) in the Northern Region gave birth to a baby boy Monday morning, September 13, 2021, while writing the English Language paper in the ongoing WASSCE.

Pregnant student
Pregnant student

The student (name withheld) was said to have been taken to the Gushegu Municipal Hospital but returned to the school soon after to continue with the examination.

Recommended articles

A tutor of the school confirmed the incident. He said the student went into labour around 10 am when she was writing the English Language paper and was assisted by one of the female students to deliver after which the mother and baby were sent to the Gushegu hospital for medical attention.

The tutor said this was the first time the school has recorded such an incident during the WASSCE.

He said the new mother returned to continue with the exams that ended around 11.30 am and has since returned to the hospital.

Checks made at the Gushegu Municipal Hospital indicated that the mother and the child were in stable condition and were due to be discharged soon.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

Legon student moaning

Bride caught pants down in a doggy style with her ex-boyfriend during wedding reception

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Ghanaian woman allegedly finds penis tip inside soup after buying Tuo Zaafi (video)

Woman shocked after she was allegedly served with a man’s prick as meat at a TZ food joint