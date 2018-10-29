Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her money

news

For some time now, there’s been silence from Menzgold and NAM1 but their depositors are having none of it. One lady in her frustration stormed their office to demand her money.

In the viral video posted today, the disgruntled customer was heard complaining loudly that it has been more than 3 months but they haven’t been able to address the public or pay anyone owed dividends. She said, “You used our money to sign Shatta Wale and Joyce Blessing … give me my money.”

The battle between Menzgold gold dealership and its depositors rage on as customers still wait eagerly for their capitals or dividends. Some clients have made threats to the CEO NAM1 and others have also promised to demonstrate and seize properties belonging to the artists signed on their record label.

READ ALSO: Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns Menzgold investors

Menzgold dealership has recently faced some setbacks when they had in-runs with the authorities. After much back and forth the company was forced to clamp down on their gold- trading operation for further investigations.

Unfortunately, the angle the video was shot concealed her face and thus we can’t contact her for further comments. But let us hope for the best since the company has promised to resume work on 5 November.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: