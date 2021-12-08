The video shared online indicates that the school is located in South-West states in Nigeria.
Watch video: Female secondary student smokes and others play ludo in class
A video that has gone viral shows a female senior secondary school student smoking in class while others play ludo.
The students were heard speaking Yoruba, a philanthropist Kokun, who published the video online has said.
He questioned if anyone had considered home-schooling if that could be the solution to the country's growing "school crisis".
He said: "This is def a school in Southwest Nigeria( most of them speaking Yoruba)
"See as the students chill playing ludo and sm0king c!garettes."
"Has anyone considered home-schooling for their children?
"What's the solution to all the increasing school problems? he asked.
Watch the video below:
