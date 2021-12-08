RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Watch video: Female secondary student smokes and others play ludo in class

Kojo Emmanuel

A video that has gone viral shows a female senior secondary school student smoking in class while others play ludo.

The video shared online indicates that the school is located in South-West states in Nigeria.

The students were heard speaking Yoruba, a philanthropist Kokun, who published the video online has said.

He questioned if anyone had considered home-schooling if that could be the solution to the country's growing "school crisis".

He said: "This is def a school in Southwest Nigeria( most of them speaking Yoruba)

"See as the students chill playing ludo and sm0king c!garettes."

"Has anyone considered home-schooling for their children?

"What's the solution to all the increasing school problems? he asked.

