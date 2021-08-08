RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

We don’t owe any landlord; our office hasn’t been locked up – Rent Control Department dispels rumour

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Rent Control Department has rubbished rumours that its Amasaman office has been locked up by the owner of the facility over rent arrears.

In a statement signed by the Chief Rent Manager Twum Ampofo, the department stated emphatically that it is not indebted to any landlord of its rented offices across the country.

“None of our offices has been locked up. No Rent Arrears issue has been reported to the Head Office with regards to any of our rented offices,” the statement said.

The department urged the general public to ignore the rumour, saying it was motivated by malice on the part of those who circulated it.

“It is obvious that the deliberate circulation of these rumors is intended to paint the Department in a negative light. Management wishes to inform the general public that there is no iota of truth in the rumor.”

The Department further said it “shall always adhere to the provisions of Act 220 by NOT paying more than six months’ Rent Advance to any landlord”.

