As has been the case over the years, while the NDC side of the house heckled the President, the New Patriotic Party side also cheered him during the presentation.

However, the drama heightened when the President was done with the presentation and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin was about to carry out the vote of thanks.

The house turned cacophonous with taunting songs and all efforts by the speaker to restore order proved futile until he rose on his feet.

In parliament, the tradition is that, once the speaker rises, all members must resume their seats with alacrity regardless of whatever might be at stake.

Interestingly, when it got to the acknowledgement of Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s wife Samira Bawumia Ramadan, the house turned noisy again as the NDC members rose and started shouting “we want Ramatu” repeatedly.

Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin was compelled to do some damage control by saying “I don’t know which of your girlfriends is called Ramatu”.

It would be recalled that on January 7 this year when the speaker was elected and sworn in and he was hosting the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo, he committed a controversial blunder by referring to Samira Bawumia during the acknowledgement stage as Ramatu Bawumia.

Unconfirmed reports later emerged that the vice president had another wife by the name, Ramatu Bawumia.

It remains unclear to date how Ramatu Bawumia’s name featured on the list of dignitaries submitted to the speaker instead of Samira Bawumia and who was responsible for such a faux pas.