Wedding called off as Apiatse explosion destroys church building

“The wedding has been called off until later when we see what we can do. It is very unfortunate but life will continue and we pray that everything will be fine afterwards,” told the Ghana News Agency.

The man of God, in the company of two of his church members, handpicked charred remains of keyboards, drums, amplifier, speakers, mixer, and other items that appeared to have completely lost their usefulness.

According to the GNA, Rev. Eshun said it would cost the church not less than GH₵ 15,000 to replace the items destroyed.

“I was in the house when one church member called me that the whole Appiatse is burning… I went to the hospital and found that many people were there and some were in critical condition so I had to help them before I rushed here to see what has happened,” he recounted.

Despite the devastating loss, Rev. Eshun showed leadership by urging members of the Church to remain calm as they look up to God in these difficult times.

“We are believing God that we will come back to our normal lives.”

A truck believed to be transporting explosives to CHIRANO mining company in Tarkwa, Western Region caught fire, exploded and destroyed the entire Apiatse community near Bogoso beyond redemption.

At least, 14 people have been officially confirmed dead with 179injured victims hospitalized, while over 900 residents have been displaced.

The Minerals Commission on Saturday shut down Maxam Ghana Limited, owners of the truck that exploded, to pave way for investigations into the accident. The Chief Inspector of Mines has also been interdicted, among other interim measures taken by the government which has launched a full-scale investigation to unravel all the facts concerning the disastrous occurrence.