RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Wedding called off as Apiatse explosion destroys church building

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A wedding ceremony which was scheduled to have taken place on Sunday at Apiatse has been called off due to the explosion that destroyed many houses including the church where the knot-tying was meant to be held.

Wedding cancelled due to Apiatse explosion
Wedding cancelled due to Apiatse explosion

According to Reverend Derrick Eshun, senior pastor of the Dominion Miracle Centre of Faith at Appiatse, the devastation caused by the Thursday, January 20 explosion has made the wedding impossible.

Recommended articles

“The wedding has been called off until later when we see what we can do. It is very unfortunate but life will continue and we pray that everything will be fine afterwards,” told the Ghana News Agency.

The man of God, in the company of two of his church members, handpicked charred remains of keyboards, drums, amplifier, speakers, mixer, and other items that appeared to have completely lost their usefulness.

According to the GNA, Rev. Eshun said it would cost the church not less than GH₵ 15,000 to replace the items destroyed.

READ ALSO: Female prison warden's dance with physically challenged prisoner sparks reactions (video)

“I was in the house when one church member called me that the whole Appiatse is burning… I went to the hospital and found that many people were there and some were in critical condition so I had to help them before I rushed here to see what has happened,” he recounted.

Despite the devastating loss, Rev. Eshun showed leadership by urging members of the Church to remain calm as they look up to God in these difficult times.

“We are believing God that we will come back to our normal lives.”

A truck believed to be transporting explosives to CHIRANO mining company in Tarkwa, Western Region caught fire, exploded and destroyed the entire Apiatse community near Bogoso beyond redemption.

At least, 14 people have been officially confirmed dead with 179injured victims hospitalized, while over 900 residents have been displaced.

The Minerals Commission on Saturday shut down Maxam Ghana Limited, owners of the truck that exploded, to pave way for investigations into the accident. The Chief Inspector of Mines has also been interdicted, among other interim measures taken by the government which has launched a full-scale investigation to unravel all the facts concerning the disastrous occurrence.

The Government has also directed the State Housing Corporation to assess the destroyed community and start rebuilding it once it is declared safe.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Man hiding in aeroplane’s wheel survives 11-hour flight from South Africa to Amsterdam

Stock photo (Getty Images)

15-year-old boy butchered by suspected Fulani herdsmen despite his plea for mercy

File photo

Female prison warden's dance with physically challenged prisoner sparks reactions (video)

Female prison warden dances with inmate

Bald man's head cut off by ritual killers who believe it contains gold

Bald man