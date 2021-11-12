Which notable politicians said these?
Here are some unforgettable quotes of notable Ghanaian politicians. Test your knowledge with which of them said what.
"The most dangerous mistake of any political force is to forget its roots"
Late Jerry John Rawlings
Asiedu Nketia
President Akufo-Addo
"I'm mindful of the next generation and not the next elections"
Former President John Dramain Mahama
Former President John Agyekum Kuffour
President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo Next question
"A law without enforcement is just an advice"
Late Jerry John Rawlings
Johnson Asiedu Nketia
President Akufo-Addo
Asiedu Nketia Next question
"There has been enough suffering in our country, there has been enough of children whose dreams die before they have a chance to grow and there has been enough of our elders who, having served their nation, are forced into indignity in their old age"
Late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur
Former President John Agyekum Kuffour
Vice President Bawumia
Former President John Agyekum Kuffour Next question
"I have seen more demonstrations and strikes in my first two years. I don’t think it can get worse. It is said that when you kill a goat and you frighten it with a knife, it doesn’t fear the knife because it is dead already. I have a dead goat syndrome"
Former President John Dramain Mahama
Late President John Evans Atta-Mills
Former President John Agyekum Kuffour
Former President John Dramain Mahama Next question
"Food is a political weapon…Africa’s foremost defence is self-sufficiency in food. Until we attain a substantial measure of freedom from food dependency, we are vulnerable to manipulation by the wealthier nations"
Trade minister, Alan Kyeremanteng
Agric minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto
Late Jerry John Rawlings
Late Jerry John Rawlings Next question
"We are changing lives one at a time, change isn’t coming, it’s happening"
President Akufo-Addo
Former President John Dramain Mahama
Vice President Dr. Bawumia
Former President John Dramain Mahama Next question
"I am in a great hurry to deal with the problems we face as a country"
Late President John Evans Atta-Mills
Former President John Dramain Mahama
President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo Next question
"The test of religious belief is not in pious platitudes and cautious charity but in positive and creative action"
Kennedy Agyepong
Former President John Agyekum Kuffour
Late Jerry John Rawlings
Late Jerry John Rawlings Next question
"I am still a socialist. I am a left-of-center politician. I believe that in Africa if you see the poverty around us, you can’t afford to be anything else"
Late President John Evans Atta-Mills
Former President John Dramain Mahama
President Akufo-Addo
Former President John Dramain Mahama Next question
