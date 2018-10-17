Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving (Video)


White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving (Video)

The scene turned chaotic as the white driver made the first move by hitting the black man in the face.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving play

A video circulating online shows two motorist, a white man and a black man exchanging bare fisticuffs over alleged illegal driving at Fourways, Johannesburg in South Africa.

In the video, the black driver is seen disembarking from his car to confront his white counterpart who was reportedly driving a taxi, for allegedly veering into his lane.

However, the scene turned chaotic as the white driver made the first move by hitting the black man in the face. He also retaliated with multiple blows and it all turned chaotic.

READ ALSO: Company pays workers who can sleep for 6 hours or more each night

The incident, according to briefly.co.za, took place outside Christiaan Diedericks' home and he decided to film the ordeal.

He captioned the video: "Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg."

Watch the video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

20-year-old lady takes father to court for refusing to accept her fiancé 20-year-old lady takes father to court for refusing to accept her fiancé
This video of Akua Donkor wielding an 'AK47' will put the fear of God in you This video of Akua Donkor wielding an 'AK47' will put the fear of God in you
Woman falls to her death while taking selfie on 27th floor balcony Woman falls to her death while taking selfie on 27th floor balcony
This fish is drinking beer whilst cruising on a boat with its human friends This fish is drinking beer whilst cruising on a boat with its human friends
Company pays workers who can sleep for 6 hours or more each night Company pays workers who can sleep for 6 hours or more each night
Woman paralysed after being 'catapulted' from bed while having sex Woman paralysed after being 'catapulted' from bed while having sex

Recommended Videos

White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving
Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive
Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob



Top Articles

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
3 “I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexualbullet
4 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
5 This video of Akua Donkor wielding an 'AK47' will put the fear...bullet
6 Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for...bullet
7 Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s...bullet
8 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wife...bullet
9 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to...bullet
10 Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church...bullet

Related Articles

This video of Akua Donkor wielding an 'AK47' will put the fear of God in you
This fish is drinking beer whilst cruising on a boat with its human friends
Company pays workers who can sleep for 6 hours or more each night
Meet the dog undergoing training to become ‘zoomlion’
Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wife ( video)
Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends
Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for HIV/AIDS and cancer
Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan
Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s baby
You can fart freely everywhere when you wear this new underwear; it kills smelly fart

Top Videos

1 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
2 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
3 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him robbullet
4 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
5 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
6 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
7 Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the...bullet
8 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
9 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
10 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet

Filla

Meet the dog undergoing training to become ‘zoomlion’
Meet the dog undergoing training to become ‘zoomlion’
Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends
Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends
Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan
Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan
You can fart freely when you wear this underwear; it kills smelly fart
You can fart freely everywhere when you wear this new underwear; it kills smelly fart
X
Advertisement