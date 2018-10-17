White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving (Video)

news

A video circulating online shows two motorist, a white man and a black man exchanging bare fisticuffs over alleged illegal driving at Fourways, Johannesburg in South Africa.

In the video, the black driver is seen disembarking from his car to confront his white counterpart who was reportedly driving a taxi, for allegedly veering into his lane.

However, the scene turned chaotic as the white driver made the first move by hitting the black man in the face. He also retaliated with multiple blows and it all turned chaotic.

The incident, according to briefly.co.za, took place outside Christiaan Diedericks' home and he decided to film the ordeal.

He captioned the video: "Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg."

Watch the video below: