A British company called Shreddies has taken innovation to a higher height as it has launched a flatulence-filtering line of discreet pants and clothes, ostensibly to help people fart freely irrespective of where they find themselves without any fear of being embarrassed.

The products are said to be available in black and grey colours and can help people ease themselves of flatulence in the car, office or at home where hitherto it was difficult to do same.

Femalefirst.co.uk quoted Shreddies inventor, Paul O' Leary as saying: ''Helping customers with the embarrassing side effects of these illnesses is Shreddies' main goal and we hope to continue creating innovative products. This new cushion is a belt and braces approach to flatulence filtration.''

Reports say he manufactures Shreddies products in his Leicestershire home at Cotes Mill which are distributes to more than 20 countries.

Having made a lot of success with the underwear, the company is said to be expanding the production to include pyjamas and jeans with the same odour-fighting technology.

Currently, the underwear and cushion costs £28. It has a hidden lining of carbon which the company says filters out any embarrassing odours.