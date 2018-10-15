The inventor of the underwear, Paul O' Leary is quoted as saying his company, Shreddies aims at ''helping customers with the embarrassing side effects" of flatulence.
The products are said to be available in black and grey colours and can help people ease themselves of flatulence in the car, office or at home where hitherto it was difficult to do same.
Femalefirst.co.uk quoted Shreddies inventor, Paul O' Leary as saying: ''Helping customers with the embarrassing side effects of these illnesses is Shreddies' main goal and we hope to continue creating innovative products. This new cushion is a belt and braces approach to flatulence filtration.''
Reports say he manufactures Shreddies products in his Leicestershire home at Cotes Mill which are distributes to more than 20 countries.
Having made a lot of success with the underwear, the company is said to be expanding the production to include pyjamas and jeans with the same odour-fighting technology.