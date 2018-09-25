Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly

news

An Indian man is reported to be currently under medical observation at Safdarjung Hospital for awaiting a possible reconstructive surgery to be able to speak again, after his angry wife bit off his tongue during kissing.

According to odditycentral.com, the 22-year-old man identified as Karan from Delhi had tried to kiss his eight-month pregnant wife to soothe her during one of their regular arguments, but ended up in the hospital.

It is reported that the couple who have been married for two years are notorious for having arguments over basically everything, because the woman said she was tired of married life and Karan’s unattractive looks.

Karan’s mother is quoted as saying: “They had been fighting for the past one year. She used to call him dog, slap him and hit him with shoes.”

The woman has been accused of “causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means”, and is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, Karan is still unable to speak because part of his tongue was reportedly bitten off and he bled heavily. He was only able to narrate his ordeal to the police through written statement.

Karan’s predicament is a big lesson to learn. When someone is angry, kissing them might not be the best means to calm them. It can only be a prudent option after the issue in contention has been resolved and tempers subside.