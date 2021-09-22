RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Woman books an entire business class cabin for her dog

A woman from Mumbai booked the entire business class cabin on an Air India flight to Chennai for her dog.

She boarded the flight with her pet named 'Bela' and her servant.

"Bela (the name of the Maltese dog) travelled in business class on Air India on Mumbai-Chennai flight AI671 on September 15, 2021. The passengers had booked all business class seats," a Chennai Airport official told ANI.

Air India scheduled its Airbus 321 aircraft, which has 12 business class seats, for Chennai on September 15. The woman spent around Rs 2.5 lakh to book all business class seats.

"The average business class cost for Mumbai-Chennai is around Rs 20,000 and the said female passenger paid Rs 2.5 lakh for the travel," the official told ANI.

Air India allows a maximum of two pets for domestic sectors as per airline rules. (ANI)

