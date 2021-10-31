Woman stabs her mother for allegedly having sex with her spiritually

The accused not satisfied stabbed the mother again on the neck from her back with a kitchen knife which she used broke and got stuck in the neck.

The victim shouted for help which attracted people to the scene and was rescued and rushed to the Abokobi Health Centre and later to the 37 Military Hospital where is currently on admission.

The suspect was arrested and charged with causing unlawful harm.

The 24-year-old has had her plea reserved by an Adentan Circuit Court court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah.

The accused is expected to reappear on November 16, 2021, for the hearing to continue.

Police narrate the case

Presenting the case, Prosecuting Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, said the victim is a trader residing at Kokrobite and the accused was unemployed residing with the victim.

According to Prosecution, the accused has been residing with the victim since her infancy together with her brother.

The victim has been a single parent who had taken care of the accused and her brother after their father abandoned them.

The Prosecutor narrated that the victim later had a boyfriend who reside at Abokobi.

Mario said within the month of October, the victim visited her boyfriend and she brought along the accused and on their arrival, they met the absence of the victim's boyfriend because he had traveled to Takoradi in the Western Region.

The prosecution said on October 27, this year, a misunderstanding ensued between the victim and the accused.

The accused alleged that Victim has married her spiritually and was having sex with her.

She added that the accused then took a small kitchen knife on the blind side of the victim and stabbed her hand, neck, and back severally adding that the accused of the second time stabbed her mother in the neck from her back and the kitchen knife got broken and stuck.

The victim began shouting for help and she was rescued by the complainant and co-tenants in the house.

The Victim was rushed to the Abokobi Health Centre for first aid and later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital where she was currently on admission.

The prosecution said the accused was arrested by the Abokobi Police and handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit.

The accused was cautioned and the crime scene was visited and half of the broken knife was retrieved.