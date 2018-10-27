Pulse.com.gh logo
Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back after prophecy

The founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim is in the news again.

In a video released from his church, a woman is seen carrying him at her back and dancing to music from the church’s band.

The whole antics was because, according to the woman, Obinim had been able to predict perfectly what her problem was.

At the beginning of the video, Obinim is heard telling the woman that he could see she wanted money to trade in wax prints.

READ ALSO: I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline Edwards

Shocked by the accurate prediction, the woman said “daddy woy3 too much oo, mese wo ni size” which literally means ‘daddy you are too much, you have no size’.

She then rushed towards Obinim and turned her back for him and he gladly jumped on her back like a baby.

The funny act from the lady, who said she comes from Nkoransa in the Brong Ahafo Region, occurred at the Kumasi branch of Obinim’s church.

