Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Woman catches aunt and husband having sex


Heartbroken 6 weeks after getting married, woman catches aunt and husband having sex

It is hard for a woman to hide her disappointment after catching her husband in bed with her trusted aunt.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
6 weeks after getting married, woman catches aunt and husband having sex play

It is a heartbreaking experience for a woman, Kim Elkins whose husband left her for another.

(Laila's Blog)

Kim Elkins who lives in the North East region of England has been left heartbroken after returning home to catch her husband having sex with her aunt six weeks after getting married.

According to reports, the aunt Lorraine Esslemont who lived with her, had developed an intimate relationship with the husband identified as Kenny.

6 weeks after getting married, woman catches aunt and husband having sex play

A woman who caught her aunt in bed with her husband makes a decision to forgive the latter but he disappointed her all over again.

(WordPress)

 

Esslemont who is reportedly her confidant was found naked on her matrimonial bed after she returned home unannounced. Before this, Kim Elkins had suspected something odd in their relationship.

“I was absolutely hysterical. The fact they’d had sex in my marital bed made it so much worse.

“Lorraine told me, ‘We couldn’t help ourselves – we’re in love’. I was so upset Kenny had to restrain me. Lorraine was more like a best mate to me than an auntie because she was only 10 years older than me. I’d even asked her for relationship advice," a disappointed Elkins says in a report.

ALSO READ: Man beheads cheating wife and surrenders her head at police station

Husband and aunt in love

It was quite difficult to move on from the shock of catching her husband and aunt in bed but Kim Elkins opts to give Kenny a second chance.

After sending the aunt packing, her expectation of a fresh start with her husband quickly came to an end despite an appeal by the latter who earlier asked to be taken back.

6 weeks after getting married, woman catches aunt and husband having sex play

A few weeks after burying the hatchet with a husband who cheated on her, he leaves her again for an older aunt.

(AskMen)

 

The couple had decided to get a new apartment where they can start to live as lovers again but that did not last for long. Kenny had left Elkins, to never return to her.

“I tried to ring him but he wouldn’t answer. I was beside myself. I didn’t understand how he could have done this to me a second time,” she says in a report.

It turned out that her husband had fallen in love with the aunt who claims they both could not help themselves.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Revelation!!! “I’ve slept with some pastors & one MP” – Gay drops bombshell Revelation!!! “I’ve slept with some pastors & one MP” – Gay drops bombshell
Local Airline: Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airport Local Airline Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airport
Caution!!! “I regret breaking my virginity, sex is so spiritual” - Slay queen Caution!!! “I regret breaking my virginity, sex is so spiritual” - Slay queen
Horror: Student stabs teacher to death Horror Student stabs teacher to death
Unbelievable: Man born without penis finally loses virginity at 45 Unbelievable Man born without penis finally loses virginity at 45
Video: “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher

Recommended Videos

Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant
Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant
Mystery: This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface



Top Articles

1 Unbelievable Man born without penis finally loses virginity at 45bullet
2 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contractbullet
3 Video The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has...bullet
4 Disgusting Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money...bullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Horror Student stabs teacher to deathbullet
7 Video A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnantbullet
8 Horrific Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIVbullet
9 Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand...bullet
10 Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when...bullet

Related Articles

Dilemma I love my fiancé, but my boss’ moderate penis size is a 'killer' – Lady
Jealous Rage Teenager stabs young lover to death over cheating allegation
Amazing! If I don’t cheat on you for 3 months, then you’re my God chosen husband – Lady
Revelation!!! “I’ve cheated on my wife with many ladies, they tempt me” – Prophet

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
3 Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnantbullet
4 Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the...bullet
5 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
6 Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnantbullet
7 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet
8 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social...bullet
9 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to...bullet
10 Discovery Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with...bullet

Filla

Man cured of epilepsy after live tapeworm was removed from his brain
Strange But True Man cured of epilepsy after a live tapeworm was removed from his brain
Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or arms
Amazing!!! Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or arms
White Ghanaian pastor turns totally black in church
Miraculous Video! White Ghanaian pastor turns totally black in church
“There is no job anywhere” – Cannabis seller tells officials
Unbelievable!!! “There is no job anywhere” – Cannabis seller educates police
X
Advertisement