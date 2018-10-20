Pulse.com.gh logo
Woman dies giving birth on her wedding anniversary

The Nigerian woman, identified as Ifot Lovemary died on Friday October 19, according to her sister, Favour Ifot.

A woman has passed away giving birth on her 6th month wedding anniversary.

Favour disclosed on her Facebook wall  that her sister got married in April and six months later.

She wrote: ''On the 19th of April 2018, we all gathered in love celebrating your marriage with our brother, you symbolizes peace and love but today being the 19th of October 2018, we are filled with tears knowing that you left us alone to be in the mortuary with our baby…..

"Lovemary where are you? This was not our plans?? We wish we can wake up from this dream…you left my brother alone, you left your family alone you left us alone….death why her? Today supposed to be your six months wedding anniversary why are you alone? Death why??? I can’t stop crying..Rest in peace my dearest.''

