Woman gives birth all by herself whilst in a moving car

This brave woman delivered herself on her way to the hospital in sitting position.

Woman gives birth all by herself whilst in a moving car play

Pregnant woman in labour

Childbirth is a very serious affair. Many lives have been lost even when being attended by professionals, so it’s a wonder this brave woman delivered herself on her way to the hospital.

The video may get you a bit apprehensive in the beginning because the fate of the baby is uncertain. You can hear the fear in its mother voice as she pushes the baby out in a sitting position. But its cries will make you heave a sigh of relief.

READ ALSO: Woman smuggle drugs through baby’s anus to her jailbird husband

Through it all, her husband kept encouraging and reassuring her whilst he drove on. We wish the lucky couple all the best!

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

