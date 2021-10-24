RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Woman kills 5 relatives for $95,000 insurance cash

A 46-year-old South African woman, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been found guilty for killing five relatives and her boyfriend for an estimated 1.4m rand ($95,000; £69,000) in insurance cash.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu
According to a BBC report, the ex-policewoman’s trial gripped the entire South Africa nation.

The victims were murdered between 2012 and 2018, most with the help of a hitman, so she cold profit from life-insurance payouts.

Rosemar was finally caught after someone she hired to kill her sister went to the police.

She is due to be sentenced next month.

Ndlovu was also found guilty of the attempted murder of her mother, Maria Mushwana, as well as insurance fraud after having pocketed an estimated 1.4m rand ($95,000; £69,000).

Over the course of the three-month trial, the prosecution revealed how she had systematically arranged life and funeral insurance for her relatives and then had them killed.

The first person to be murdered was her cousin, Witness Madala Homu, in March 2012. Then her sister, boyfriend, niece and two nephews were all killed.

Her last victim, Brilliant Mashego, died in January 2018.

In most cases she hired hitmen to carry out the murders, but in 2013 she poisoned and strangled her sister Audrey Somisa Ndlovu herself.

The series of murders ended after she approached someone to kill another sister and the sister’s five children in March 2018.

The man she hired informed the police who then arranged a sting operation to record her talking about the plans.

Source : BBC

