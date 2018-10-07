Pulse.com.gh logo
Woman lists 22 things her boyfriend is BANNED from doing


The list was found in a traded in car and has attracted a huge amount of attention online

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play There are 22 points on the list (stock image) (Image: Moment RF)

One of the hardest parts of a relationship can be trusting your partner, especially if you've been hurt in the past.

While most couples do this by being open with each other, one woman came up with a much stricter approach.

She wrote a list of 22 things her boyfriend was banned from doing - and made him sign it.

READ ALSO: Pastor, 7 women arrested for praying naked during church service

The list has been shared on social media, and people are horrified by the demands - which includes not drinking unless she is present and always replying to her texts within ten minutes.

play The full list is pretty shocking (Image: kkeyes96/Twitter)

 

The list was shared on social media by Twitter user @kkeyes96 who found it in a traded in car.

He tweeted: "Some poor guy traded in his car and he had a contract from his girlfriend in it."

Parts of the list have been annotated with different coloured pens, and each other the NOTs has been underlined - just in case the poor bloke wasn't entirely sure.

He originally posted it last year, but had to take it down after people kept assuming his girlfriend was responsible for the list and sent her abusive messages.

 

credit: mirror.co.uk

