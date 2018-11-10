Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Woman narrates how she killed her husband’s side chick

play

Police on Thursday arrested a woman who confessed to killing her husbands’ lover through a call to one of the radio stations six years ago.

According to Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti, the suspect, Linda Namukuchu Urandu was arrested in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

Also in police custody is her former husband, Benson Muthine and his current wife Margaret Tata.

Linda will be detained in police custody for 10 days for further questioning to verify her claims.

However, Kinoti appeals to any person who may have lost a female relative to report to the central police station.

The Nairobi woman sent chills down people’s spines when she recounted on live radio how she killed her hubby’s side chick.

It all started when famous Radio Jambo duo Gidi and Ghost called the lady up and asked her to narrate her side chick ordeal.

In the chilling video, the unnamed woman was heard explaining how she found out her hubby was stepping out on her prompting her to nip the menace in the bud.

“I went through his phone one day as he was in the bathroom and I noticed he had sent KSh 50, 000 to another woman. On top of that, he told the lady to enjoy herself. I saw other texts the two sent each other and I knew that was the other woman,” she said.

The lady stated one day her hubby lied he was going for a business trip to Kisumu. This turned out to be a lie. Her husband was out in Mombasa having the time of his life with his other woman.

“I had the woman’s number saved in my phone. My husband went to Mombasa, enjoyed himself then came back home. The things he bought sold him out as none of that stuff were sold along the road on your way out of Kisumu. While unpacking the shopping, I came across a bunch of receipts which showed he bought a dress for his other woman in Mombasa. I went to the bedroom and threw the receipts on his face. He immediately knew something was wrong and started apologising for his infidelity. I said it was okay, he was a man and he could do what he wanted,” she explained.

What left people with their hands over their mouths was the wife’s decision to get a guy she knew to hit on the husband’s mistress.

“One day I told my male friend to take the lady to a lodging I had already paid for. The woman was very drunk so I told the man to leave the room and allow me to go in. I paid the receptionist a handsome amount to keep her mouth shut and disable the CCTV cameras,” she said.

The lady later crept into the room where her hubby’s sidepiece was and strangled her.

