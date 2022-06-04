According to the police, the driver was distracted due to the sexual acts that were being performed on him. He lost track of his surroundings and crashed into the other vehicle resulting in “injuries to his private area.
Woman performing BJ on driver causes serious accident in US (Video)
A female passenger performing oral sex on a driver in Florida has led to massive crash head-on into a FedEx delivery vehicle on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Yahoo News reported that the man and woman were in an SUV. Both got injured but the occupants of the FedEx vehicle were not injured.
Aerial footage of the aftermath showed both SUV occupants being treated at the scene, pants around their ankles.
Despite suffering perhaps the most predictable consequence in the world, the driver appears to have gotten lucky twice over, and the resulting injuries were not reported to be reproductively catastrophic.
See video below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh