Woman performing BJ on driver causes serious accident in US (Video)

Evans Effah

A female passenger performing oral sex on a driver in Florida has led to massive crash head-on into a FedEx delivery vehicle on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

According to the police, the driver was distracted due to the sexual acts that were being performed on him. He lost track of his surroundings and crashed into the other vehicle resulting in “injuries to his private area.

Yahoo News reported that the man and woman were in an SUV. Both got injured but the occupants of the FedEx vehicle were not injured.

Aerial footage of the aftermath showed both SUV occupants being treated at the scene, pants around their ankles.

Despite suffering perhaps the most predictable consequence in the world, the driver appears to have gotten lucky twice over, and the resulting injuries were not reported to be reproductively catastrophic.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

