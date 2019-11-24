Woman, 42, has been arrested by the Nigerian police for allegedly killing her two-day-old granddaughter.

Temitope Akinola is said to have allegedly poison her granddaughter with an insecticide, Sniper, according to the Ogun State Police Command.

She was arrested after the baby's mother filed a complaint with the Ogun State Police.

The distraught lady reportedly went to bath and returned to see a lifeless body of her baby she left with her mother.

“Upon the information, the DPO Shagamu division, SP Okiki Agunbiade, detailed his detectives to the scene where the killer grandmother was promptly arrested,” Ogun policer spokesperson, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi said.

The grandmother who admitted killing her grandchild said she did it because she never liked the man her daughter had the baby for. She said she tried to terminate her daughter's pregnancy but was warned against doing such by her Pastor.

Akinola told the police upon being interrogated that she decided to wait till the baby was born before carrying out her plan.

She has been transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution, while the corpse of the baby has been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo teaching hospital mortuary for autopsy.