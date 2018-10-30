Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Woman possessed by the Holy Spirit saves plane from crushing

A plane was saved from crashing in mid-air after a woman possessed by the Holy Spirit delayed the flight

  • Published:
Woman possessed by the Holy Spirit saves plane from crushing play

Possessed woman

A woman allegedly touched by the Holy Spirit on board a flight and subsequently saving it from crushing is the ultimate bedtime story for people of faith.

According to the source of the video, this woman was touched by the Holy Spirit immediately she boarded a plan for Jamaica. She kept shouting in tongues whilst stomping her feet and shaking her body until she had to be escorted off the plan.

READ ALSO: Catholic Archbishop calls on Govt to deduct tithe from salaries of workers

This led to a 2-hour delayed in the flight schedule because they had a difficult time getting her off the plane. But immediately they did, airport officials noticed that the engine of the plane was faulty. And wouldn’t have survived in the air if they had taken off 2 hours earlier.

Halleluiah praised be to God!

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Catholic Archbishop calls on Govt to deduct tithe from salaries of workers Catholic Archbishop calls on Govt to deduct tithe from salaries of workers
Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her money Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her money
Five Nigerian women busted in Tarkwah for sex trafficking Five Nigerian women busted in Tarkwah for sex trafficking
JHS pupil stabs classmate to death as teasing backfires JHS pupil stabs classmate to death as teasing backfires
A family of 5 'mad' members who always move together rescued A family of 5 'mad' members who always move together rescued
Pastor pays wife dowry after 46 years of marriage Pastor pays wife dowry after 46 years of marriage

Recommended Videos

Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back
Rev. Obofour flaunts his wife's "big butt" in front of his church Rev. Obofour flaunts his wife's "big butt" in front of his church
Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church



Top Articles

1 Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her moneybullet
2 Five Nigerian women busted in Tarkwah for sex traffickingbullet
3 A family of 5 'mad' members who always move together rescuedbullet
4 5-year-old twin die in fire after mum left them to visit loverbullet
5 Jesus painting survives infernal fire which reduced church to...bullet
6 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to...bullet
7 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
8 CCTV catches housemaid having sex and maltreating babybullet
9 JHS pupil stabs classmate to death as teasing backfiresbullet
10 Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back after prophecybullet

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her backbullet
3 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
4 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
5 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
6 Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his churchbullet
7 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian...bullet
8 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
9 Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescuedbullet
10 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to...bullet

Filla

Maternity photos of 3 sisters expected to give birth same time go viral
Girl,18, arrested for faking own kidnap to defraud her father
Street named after deceased rape victim
Teenager who is addicted to breathing calls for help
Teenager who is addicted to breathing calls for help
X
Advertisement