Woman possessed by the Holy Spirit saves plane from crushing

A plane was saved from crashing in mid-air after a woman possessed by the Holy Spirit delayed the flight
According to the source of the video, this woman was touched by the Holy Spirit immediately she boarded a plan for Jamaica. She kept shouting in tongues whilst stomping her feet and shaking her body until she had to be escorted off the plan.
This led to a 2-hour delayed in the flight schedule because they had a difficult time getting her off the plane. But immediately they did, airport officials noticed that the engine of the plane was faulty. And wouldn’t have survived in the air if they had taken off 2 hours earlier.
Halleluiah praised be to God!
