Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Woman returns to basic school after childbearing


Inspiration! Woman returns to basic school after childbearing

Precious Chioma Ugwoke has countered the perception by some that women once they get married and begin to bear children, their future in formal education has come to a permanent halt by default.

  • Published:
Woman returns to basic school after childbearing play

A Nigerian woman has reportedly gone back to Junior Secondary School having drawn the curtains down on childbearing.

Most women believe that once they get married and begin to bear children, their future in formal education has come to a permanent halt by default.

However, the woman identified as Precious Chioma Ugwoke has countered that perception.

She has returned to school with the support of her proud husband, Ugwoke Odobo who himself took photos of her returning from school and posted online.

Captioning the photos, he said: “We took an epochal decision for her to return to school after closing the chapter on child bearing.
“This is my wife, Precious Chioma Ugwoke returning from her school, St. “Andrew’s Secondary School, Ibagwa-Ani.
“She’s in JSS3.

“#youcanlaughallyouwant.”

Woman returns to basic school after childbearing play

Though it is not clear how old Precious is and how many children she has given birth to, her story will definitely be an inspiration for other women.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

So Sad: Flight attendant sacked for accepting fiancés proposal mid-air So Sad Flight attendant sacked for accepting fiancés proposal mid-air
Unfortunate: Man caged for allegedly stealing KMA dustbin to sell Unfortunate Man caged for allegedly stealing KMA dustbin to sell
In South Africa: Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+) In South Africa Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+)
Shocking: Woman sustains injuries jumping out of moving taxi after driver tries to rob and kidnap her Shocking Woman sustains injuries jumping out of moving taxi after driver tries to rob and kidnap her
Central Region: 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die, rescued Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die, rescued
Callous Lover: Ghanaian jailed 5 years for knowingly infecting girlfriends with HIV Callous Lover Ghanaian jailed 5 years for knowingly infecting girlfriends with HIV

Recommended Videos

Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex
Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex
Pulse Filla: 17-year-old alleged sakawa boy spreads cash as people grab Pulse Filla 17-year-old alleged sakawa boy spreads cash as people grab



Top Articles

1 Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die,...bullet
2 Local Airline Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airportbullet
3 Callous Lover Ghanaian jailed 5 years for knowingly infecting...bullet
4 Suicide Mission Ashanti Region 'Shatta Wale' admitted in hospital...bullet
5 In South Africa Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+)bullet
6 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
7 Amazing! Man ‘supervises’ his own wake keepingbullet
8 Unbelievable! My heart is in "a different place” - Gospel...bullet
9 Shocking Woman sustains injuries jumping out of moving...bullet
10 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over...bullet

Related Articles

So Sad Flight attendant sacked for accepting fiancés proposal mid-air
Unfortunate Man caged for allegedly stealing KMA dustbin to sell
In South Africa Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+)
Shocking Woman sustains injuries jumping out of moving taxi after driver tries to rob and kidnap her
Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die, rescued
Callous Lover Ghanaian jailed 5 years for knowingly infecting girlfriends with HIV
Interesting! Man in jail for allegedly robbing soldier
"We Need More People" Tanzania bans family planning advertisement
Amazing! Man ‘supervises’ his own wake keeping
Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy

Top Videos

1 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sexbullet
2 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
3 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sexbullet
4 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
5 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
6 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
7 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet
8 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
9 Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s...bullet
10 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces...bullet

Filla

Man in jail for allegedly robbing soldier
Interesting! Man in jail for allegedly robbing soldier
Tanzania bans family planning advertisement
"We Need More People" Tanzania bans family planning advertisement
Nakuru Drunk man throws his baby into burning furnace in Nakuru
What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane!
Oops! What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane!
X
Advertisement