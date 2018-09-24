Woman returns to basic school after childbearing

news

A Nigerian woman has reportedly gone back to Junior Secondary School having drawn the curtains down on childbearing.

Most women believe that once they get married and begin to bear children, their future in formal education has come to a permanent halt by default.

However, the woman identified as Precious Chioma Ugwoke has countered that perception.

She has returned to school with the support of her proud husband, Ugwoke Odobo who himself took photos of her returning from school and posted online.

Captioning the photos, he said: “We took an epochal decision for her to return to school after closing the chapter on child bearing.

“This is my wife, Precious Chioma Ugwoke returning from her school, St. “Andrew’s Secondary School, Ibagwa-Ani.

“She’s in JSS3.



Though it is not clear how old Precious is and how many children she has given birth to, her story will definitely be an inspiration for other women.