Woman returns to basic school after childbearing

Precious Chioma Ugwoke has countered the perception by some that women once they get married and begin to bear children, their future in formal education has come to a permanent halt by default.
She has returned to school with the support of her proud husband, Ugwoke Odobo who himself took photos of her returning from school and posted online.
Captioning the photos, he said: “We took an epochal decision for her to return to school after closing the chapter on child bearing.
“This is my wife, Precious Chioma Ugwoke returning from her school, St. “Andrew’s Secondary School, Ibagwa-Ani.
“She’s in JSS3.
“#youcanlaughallyouwant.”