According to the woman who wants to remain anonymous, her husband, a well-respected pastor, has been engaged in homosexuality for the past two decades.

In the revealing letter in which she is seeking help, the woman said she has had enough of the husband’s sexual orientation and can no longer continue keeping the ‘dark secret’.

She wants renowned counsellors and panel who appear on the Saturday morning show hosted by broadcast journalist, Etornan Sey, to advise her on the issue which has become her biggest headache in their over 20 years of marriage.

Read below the full letter from the woman to the show host

“Dear Etornam,

It has taken me years to gather courage to speak about this situation of mine. I’m not really sure how to say it.

A month after we got married I realised that my husband loves anal sex. It was very uncomfortable for me and that made me hate sex with him.

I mean this is a man of God, a very renowned man of God here in Ghana who preaches the word of God on TV and on Radio. But he loves porn and loves anal sex.

After months of painful sex I decided to deny him anal sex so he started bringing small boys to the house and sleeps with them. Some of the boys are as young as 19.

He sleeps with them and gives them money. I have walked in on them several times. Initially I felt betrayed but later I realized that, the boys were giving him what I couldn’t and that gave me peace of mind. This situation has gone on for 26 years we’ve been married.

We have 3 children(all female) who live abroad with my younger brother. The children know about their dad’s situation and do not want to have anything to do with him but he(my husband) cannot be bothered. It almost as if he has been possessed.

How a man of God full of the Holy spirit can live such a sinful life confuses me sometimes Etornam, I just can’t comprehend. Sometimes the boys, most of whom are Senior High School students leave school and come to him at home for sex in exchange for money and provisions. He enjoys it, he enjoys the anal sex so much as though his whole life depends on it.

But I weep for these young boys, sometimes they literally limp out of the house with their butts dripping. Some of them wear diapers because their butts are not the same‍. I feel terrible, I have been living a lie for years and I feel this whole sacrilege will come crushing on me soon.

I mean, how do I stop my husband, a pastor, renowned man of God from sleeping with little boys for pleasure without it affecting my reputation and stigmatizing my children? I just can’t seem to wrap my head around it. It worries me a lot Etornam and I feel God will never forgive me if I don’t stop him… But how do I do that? How? Please help me wae, I need your help”

