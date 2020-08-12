According to her, the two men are her life partners and explained that the love she feels for each of them is different but they live in peace.

As if that was not baffling enough, Kenya Stevens further disclosed that she has two sons with the two men.

She shared a photo with both men while listing their similarities and differences.

"Poly girls have all the fun!!! Here is me and my two life partners. One is a body love WC™️ one is a mind love CC™️ - They are both 6’3. They both have beards. We all wear glasses One is a Southern gent, the other is a shrewd northerner. We live together and we get along really well. I am raising both their sons - our oldest two are away at college!" said Kenya.

The act is illegal in the United States where she lives and it is punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both, according to the law of the individual state and the circumstances of the offense.