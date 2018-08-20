Woman ties up husband’s side chick, smears hot pepper in her vagina

news

A court in the Netherlands has sentenced to 160 days in prison, a woman who tied up and smeared chili pepper sauce in the vagina of her husband’s secrete lover who happens to be her own friend.

According to Mirror.co.uk, the woman from the town of Zundert in the southern Netherlands, identified by her first name Halima, was sentenced after she was found guilty of assault.

The court also ordered Halima to carry out 120 hours of community service, visit a psychologist and pay the victim €7,000 (£6,240) in damages, reports say.

Pronouncing the sentence, the presiding judge condemned Halima’s act, saying it was not only "frightening and insulting", but also "absurd in Dutch society".

Reports say the convict had learnt about her husband’s illicit affair with her friend, so she devised a means of getting her into her home where with the support of another a neighbour, she overpowered the victim and tied her up.

As if that was not enough, she smeared 'sambal', a hot Indonesian sauce or paste typically made from a variety of chilli peppers in the victim's vagina, according to the mirror.

Halima is quoted as saying she has forgiven her husband "as my mother suggested I should do", adding that she had "wanted a divorce, but I became pregnant unexpectedly. “

She however stressed that: "I have forgiven him, but I have not forgotten."

Her neighbour who aided her in the attack was also reportedly slapped with a three month prison term.