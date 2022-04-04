RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Woman who has been away for 6-years surprises her husband at work with a kiss

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A Canada-based woman who has been away for six years has come back to Nigeria.

Woman kisses husband at work
Woman kisses husband at work

The woman upon arrival paid a working visit to her husband at work with a grand surprise.

Recommended articles

She visited the husband who is a banker and serenaded him with meticulous vocals during her surprise visitation to him at the office.

They both hugged each other and kissed romantically.

She sang Fireboy DML's 'E Sure For You'.

Watch the video below:

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police officers keep telling me, "we are behind you" - Barker-Vormawor reveals

Oliver Barker-Vormawor