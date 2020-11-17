According to him, politicians are the worst victims of sex-related scandals not necessarily because they are promiscuous but due to the nature of their work which demands that they maintain a good relationship with their constituents and party delegates.

Atubiga made the claim while speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV about the death of the late ex-president Jerry John Rawlings and why it is only the NDC that has the right to organise his funeral and not the state.

In an attempt to substantiate his claim that “curvaceous women with heavy backside are the best because they are not jealous”, the failed flagbearer aspirant of the biggest opposition political party alluded to all the presidents of Ghana since Kwame Nkrumah’s time and their various wives.

According to him, all presidents Ghana ever had married curvaceous women with heavy backsides because they wanted to avoid jealousy-induced scandals in their marriages that could dent their hard-earned reputation.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo accepts Amidu's resignation

Atubiga went further to claim that he feeds his wife six times each day by way of grooming her to become as curvaceous as former first lady Lordina Mahama before he becomes President in the future.

As if his assertions were incontrovertible, the 45-year-old even dared the interviewer to ask all Presidents of Ghana for a confirmation of his claims.

In the same interview, Atubiga vowed that the NDC will exhume the remains of the late ex-president, Jerry John Rawlings, even if the Akufo Addo-led administration buries him.

According to him, Rawlings was the founder of the NDC, so the government has no right to sideline the party in the planning of his funeral.

He emphasized that the NDC was unenthused about the fact that President Akufo Addo failed to acknowledge the party in his speech and statement on the death of the former President.

“Even if Akufo-Addo buries Rawlings in his backyard, we will steal his remains and bury him again as a party which he founded,” he threatened.

The opposition NDC is currently in disagreement with the NPP government, accusing it of hijacking the funeral of their founder.