Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

“You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white man


Video “You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white man

A video circulating on social media shows the guys obviously in a room making a video call with the poor white old man who appeared to be crying, after he apparently lost a huge sum of money to the fraudsters.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
“You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white man play

A group of heartless cyber fraudsters have filmed a video of themselves making mockery of a white old man they had apparently duped of his money, saying “you will cry die”.

The video circulating on social media shows the guys obviously in a room making a video call with the poor white old man who appeared to be crying, after he apparently lost a huge sum of money to the fraudsters.

The young men who tried to conceal their identities are heard in the video telling their victim that “you like p*rn, you like n*de, you will cry die”.

“You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white man play

 

From their own speech, it appears they used nude photos of a woman to induce the white old man who naively showed interest in it and ended up losing regrettably.

READ MORE: “Young guys are only good in pictures, sugar daddies are better” – TV presenter

Watch the video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Intriguing! “Young guys are only good in pictures, sugar daddies are better” – TV presenter Intriguing! “Young guys are only good in pictures, sugar daddies are better” – TV presenter
Video: 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend
Shameful!!! Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day over food Shameful!!! Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day over food
Wild Safari: Lion causes huge scare after jumping into tourist van during Safari Wild Safari Lion causes huge scare after jumping into tourist van during Safari
Lamu: Man hangs himself after he finds his wife with another man Lamu Man hangs himself after he finds his wife with another man
Hilarious Video: Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes Hilarious Video Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes

Recommended Videos

Funny! Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes Funny! Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes
Scary: People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting Scary People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting
Scary: People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting Scary People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting



Top Articles

1 Power Outage Police boss dies during marathon sex with side chick in his...bullet
2 Good To Be Single? Scary photo of marriage requirements presented by...bullet
3 Trouble!!! Female MP declares one-month sex ban in Kenyan homesbullet
4 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
5 Impunity!!! “It was Allah who destined our arrested” – Armed...bullet
6 Shameful!!! Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day...bullet
7 Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
8 Bombshell Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marleybullet
9 New Technology Man caught stealing money from tithe box...bullet
10 Dilemma “I love my lady but she keeps falling for bad...bullet

Related Articles

Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend
Shameful!!! Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day over food
Hilarious Video Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes
Human Right Violation? 2 women flogged in public for lesbianism
Amazing! This church for drunkards and drug addicts is changing lives
Dilemma “I love my lady but she keeps falling for bad guys”- Man seeks advice
Good To Be Single? Scary photo of marriage requirements presented by man goes viral
Power Outage Police boss dies during marathon sex with side chick in his office
Trouble!!! Female MP declares one-month sex ban in Kenyan homes
Video People of Indian village play with live scorpions without suffering any sting

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop...bullet
3 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
4 Discovery Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list of...bullet
5 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
6 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
7 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt advises...bullet
8 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social...bullet
9 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’...bullet
10 "False Prophets" Named Man of God names fake men of...bullet

Filla

Things you can do to avoid falling into the trap of ritual killers
Safety Things you can do to avoid 'one chance' killers
2 women flogged in public for lesbianism
Human Right Violation? 2 women flogged in public for lesbianism
The Worldwide Missions Center church for drunkards and drug addicts is changing lives
Amazing! This church for drunkards and drug addicts is changing lives
Pole dancer Principal sacked after pole dance performance at nursery school