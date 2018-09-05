“You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white man

news

A group of heartless cyber fraudsters have filmed a video of themselves making mockery of a white old man they had apparently duped of his money, saying “you will cry die”.

The video circulating on social media shows the guys obviously in a room making a video call with the poor white old man who appeared to be crying, after he apparently lost a huge sum of money to the fraudsters.

The young men who tried to conceal their identities are heard in the video telling their victim that “you like p*rn, you like n*de, you will cry die”.

From their own speech, it appears they used nude photos of a woman to induce the white old man who naively showed interest in it and ended up losing regrettably.

Watch the video below: