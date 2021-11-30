According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Service, Prof Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, the service’s workers don’t feel safe anymore due to attacks by the criminals, some of which have resulted in deaths of the emergency service providers.
You'll need us when get wounded; stop attacking us – Ambulance Service "appeals" to armed robbers
The National Ambulance Service has appealed to armed robbers to desist from attacking its workers because they “will come to the ambulance for a rescue when wounded”.
“When this happens, it means we are not safe so we are appealing to their consciences that the emergency service is there to provide care for everybody and they themselves will need it one day so we will advise them to desist from that,” he said.
He made the appeal while speaking at the passing out parade of batch 10 emergency medical technicians (EMTs), Adomonline.com reports.
Prof. Nuhu Zakariah urged the security agencies to pay attention to the disturbing trend, wondering why the bandits have chosen to target critical service providers like the ambulance service.
“Internationally, the last people to be attacked are the emergency service providers because the armed robbers, when wounded, will come to the ambulance for a rescue so seeing them attacking the ambulances is really worrisome to the country as a whole’’.
Meanwhile, it is reported that a total of 435 Emergency Medical Technicians graduated in various departments of the National Ambulance Service Training School at Nkenkaaso in the Ashanti region.
The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has entreated corporate organisations to make use of the school to train their staff on emergency response.
“I am reliably informed that other organizations have started sending their staff for training in this school, this is commendable. I entreat various corporate public and private organizations in the country to emulate such initiatives so that together we can build an effective and efficient emergency response system in Ghana,” the minister is quoted as having said.
