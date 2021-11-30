You'll need us when get wounded; stop attacking us – Ambulance Service "appeals" to armed robbers

“When this happens, it means we are not safe so we are appealing to their consciences that the emergency service is there to provide care for everybody and they themselves will need it one day so we will advise them to desist from that,” he said.

He made the appeal while speaking at the passing out parade of batch 10 emergency medical technicians (EMTs), Adomonline.com reports.

Prof. Nuhu Zakariah urged the security agencies to pay attention to the disturbing trend, wondering why the bandits have chosen to target critical service providers like the ambulance service.

“Internationally, the last people to be attacked are the emergency service providers because the armed robbers, when wounded, will come to the ambulance for a rescue so seeing them attacking the ambulances is really worrisome to the country as a whole’’.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a total of 435 Emergency Medical Technicians graduated in various departments of the National Ambulance Service Training School at Nkenkaaso in the Ashanti region.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has entreated corporate organisations to make use of the school to train their staff on emergency response.