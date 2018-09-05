Pulse.com.gh logo
“Young guys are only good in pictures, sugar daddies are better”


Joey Muthengi who shocked her fans by revealing that she is dating an older man said she sees nothing wrong with the practice.

Kenya-based Citizen TV news anchor, Joey Muthengi has defended the latest trend of young women engaging in romantic relationships with older men, most of whom are married.

The topic has been a subject matter for discussion on Kenyan airwaves and by extension, across the entire African continent.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the 10 Over 10 show host declared her stance on the subject while speaking with her co-host, Willis Raburu and radio presenter Roy Karuhize on Tuesday, during the Man Cave segment aired on Citizen TV in the morning.

The news portal quoted her as saying: “As a consumer of older men, there is just like stability in that, or reassurance that they know what they need out of life, have learnt the lessons that needed to be learnt. They are even able to share their knowledge. These young guys are only good in pictures.”

What Joey Muthengi failed to address was whether the ‘sugar daddies’ who most young women are dating just because of material wealth are capable of being their future husbands.

